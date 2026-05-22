Shalamar back in Nashville this month

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville-based organization Lovenoise continues to bring high-caliber R&B and soul acts to town. Their latest two shows are set for May 23 and May 26.

Their May 23 attraction will be the famed trio Shalamar, who dominated both the R&B and pop charts during the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Original members Howard Hewitt and Jeffrey Daniel are now joined by Carolyn Griffey. Audiences still fondly remember their long list of hits, among them “The Second Time Around,” “Make That Move,” “I Can Make You Feel Good,” “I Owe You One,” and “A Night To Remember.”

The original trio consisted of Howard Hewett, Jody Watley, and Jeffrey Daniel. They were originally a disco-driven group created by Soul Train booking agent Dick Griffey and show creator and producer Don Cornelius. They later became a big act on Griffey’s Solar label. Both Hewitt and Daniel have pursued solo careers at various points, but are now both back in the trio. There will be two shows, with the first one beginning at 5 p.m. and the second one at 8:30 p.m.

Alvin Garrett is both a fine vocalist and successful songwriter, as well as a gifted bassist. He’s written hits for such artists as Joe, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, Noel Gourdin, Jordan Knight, and Ruben Studdard, among others. In addition to getting a Grammy nomination as a songwriter, he also won both a Dove and Stellar Award before shifting his focus to performing as a solo vocalist.

His debut LP was “Expose Yourself” in 2015, and he’s since released additional albums, “This Hill,” “The Awakening,” “The Lightness of Love,” and “SFTY.” He had a Top 20 hit with “Til I Get Back To You” in 2023, and his most recent single is “You Give Me Life.”

Garrett has also developed and launched a songwriting-therapy program called The Write Life. He partners with a social services agency in his native Birmingham, Alabama, working for the causes of restorative justice and trauma-informed programming. His show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The City Winery is located at 609 Lafayette Street.

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