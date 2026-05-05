TSU alum Jamal Henderson stars as Jermaine Jackson in ‘Michael’ biopic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – For Tennessee State University alumnus Jamal Henderson, landing the role of Jermaine Jackson in “Michael,” the biopic about the King of Pop, marks his biggest role yet in a career that won’t stop until he gets enough.

The life-changing performance has been nothing short of a “Thriller.” Henderson earned his bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from TSU in 2011 and later completed his master’s in civil engineering in 2013. Jamal Henderson attends the U.S. premiere of the Michael biopic at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, marking a milestone moment in his acting journey. (Photo submitted)

Opening on April 24, the film grossed $97 million domestically and $217 million globally in its first weekend, setting the record for the biggest debut of all time for a biopic. A West Virginia native, Henderson took acting classes in the Nashville area before moving to Los Angeles to jumpstart his acting career. He described his time at TSU as identity-defining, having remained active on campus as a member of the men’s track team, the Zeta Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., and Collegiate 100.

“TSU taught me what it meant to be independent,” Henderson said. “It was my first time away from the comforts of my home, so I developed a strong sense of self-reliance and confidence in my own ability to adapt to any challenges that arose.” TSU alumnus Jamal Henderson in front of the Phi Beta Sigma plot at Tennessee State University. (Photo submitted)

This growth in independence, courage and pride has positioned Henderson for the biggest opportunity of his career so far. “I may or may not have run laps around my apartment in jubilation, screaming yes!” Henderson recalled, joyful at the memory of the moment he landed the role.

Once he received the call, Henderson immediately began studying Jermaine Jackson’s mannerisms and movements by analyzing performances and interviews. He also took bass guitar lessons for a couple of months to prepare for the role.

“The standout moment for me was my first day of rehearsal, when we saw Jaafar (Jackson) rehearse ‘Billie Jean’ for the first time,” Henderson said, referring to the actor who plays Michael Jackson in the biopic.

“It was electric and I couldn’t help but smile and bob my head as I watched him (Jaafar) glide across the floor. The feeling in the room was magical, and I knew I had to work twice as hard to ensure I wouldn’t let him or anyone else down on this project.”

Henderson believes his 10-year acting career has prepared him for the moment.

“I truly can do anything I set my mind to,” he said. “I learned to play bass, sing, and dance simultaneously. But I also recognized the importance of teamwork, as I couldn’t achieve this without all of the grace and belief from others – the support of our crew, of our director, and my fellow cast members.”

Jamal Henderson with fellow cast members portraying the Jackson family in front of a Michael billboard, celebrating their roles in bringing the iconic musical legacy to the big screen. (Photo submitted)

Before landing the role in “Michael,” Henderson appeared in commercials and television films, including “South Central Love” in 2019 and season two of “Mindhunter.” Those experiences further shaped his approach to acting and storytelling.

“That was another opportunity to deepen my desire to keep growing and learning more about the craft of not only acting, as well as storytelling from both the creative and business and/or production sides,” he said. He added that patience has been key to navigating his career and achieving long-term goals.

Henderson also credited mentors from TSU of laying the foundation for his journey, including former men’s track coach Kelly Carter, architectural engineering professor Dwight Martin and head cheerleading coach Dwight Pope. “All of these men pushed my mentality beyond my comfort zone and instilled within me a trust in myself and my abilities that I did not know I possessed.”

When asked about lessons from TSU that have stayed with him throughout his journey, Henderson pointed to the importance of self-love and cultural pride. “The history that is woven into the melanin of my skin has given me such an internal sense of pride and encouragement to push forward in any direction that my mind can imagine. Wherever my heart leads me, I will follow,” he said.

While “Michael” showcases the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a global legacy, Henderson hopes his own journey resonates with others pursuing their goals.

“I just hope I can inspire others to keep learning, about themselves and about the world. Embrace the path you lead, and it will lead you to love.”

Feature photo: Alumnus Jamal Henderson, who portrayed Jermaine Jackson in the film “Michael,” earned a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from TSU in 2011 and a master’s degree in civil engineering in 2013. The proud Tiger now brings more than a decade of acting experience to the big screen, continuing to represent his alma mater with excellence. (Photo by Christopher Patey)