By Emmanuel Freeman

NASHVILLLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Shaun Wimberly, Jr., has been appointed the new student trustee on the Tennessee State University Board of Trustees. Wimberly’s appointment was announced during the Board’s June meeting. He was selected by President Glenda Glover to serve a one-year term, as a non-voting member of the Board.

“Congratulations Shaun on your appointment to the TSU Board of Trustees,” President Glover said. “The student trustee plays a critical role at this university. As a student here over the years, you have demonstrated outstanding leadership quality. I have no doubt that your contribution to the Board will make a positive difference for your fellow students.”

Dr. Deborah Cole, chair of the Board, welcomed the new student Trustee. “We are pleased to welcome you Mr. Wimberly to the Tennessee State University Board of Trustees,” she said. “The Board looks forward to your service and working with you on the board and on board committee matters.”

“I am excited for my new appointment to the Board of Trustees for the academic school year,” said Wimberly. “I am delighted to be working alongside such a distinguished team and I believe that there are great things to come. I look forward to learning and working diligently throughout my tenure, to serve my university and the student body well.”

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Wimberly is a junior agribusiness major with a 3.7 grade point average. He is a Brand Ambassador of the Men’s Initiative. He has won many honors and awards, including the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists Award of Excellence. As a member of the FedEx HBCU Student Ambassador program, Wimberly joined President Glover and FedEx executives on Feb. 1 to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Kenneth Rolle, II, president of the Student Government Association, described Wimberly as the “epitome of a student leader.”

“His drive and ambition have spoken well for him since his freshman year. I have watched him grow on campus and I am excited to watch him serve as the first male student trustee,” said Rolle. “He and I will work closely together as we continue to advocate and improve the experience for students here at Tennessee State University. I look forward to seeing him at work.” Wimberly was selected from among three candidates submitted to President Glover by the SGA.

Frank Stevenson, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, noted that Wimberly has been a model student on our campus and has exhibited high leadership qualities.

“He comes with a great amount of experience,” said Stevenson. “Seeing his commitment to student engagement and to making sure that student concerns are heard at the level of the trustees is important. He is a good fit.”

Wimberly succeeds Tiara Thomas on the Board of Trustees. A top political science major, Thomas served two one-year terms on the board. She graduated last May and is pursuing her master’s degree at TSU.

For more information on the Tennessee State University Board of Trustees, visit https://www.tnstate.edu/board/