Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Sherlene Cooper Fry passed away December 3, 2022. Ms. Fry was former senior administrative assistant in the Office of Communications and Marketing at Meharry Medical College.

She was a beloved member of the Meharry community for 19 years, all of which were spent in the Office of Communications and Marketing. She was a friend to her Meharry colleagues and mentor to many students. She was also an active member of the Meharry Association of Office Personnel, serving as president, and was quick to volunteer as a worker at Meharry events even after she left her position at the College.

Arrangements:

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Viewing: 2-4 p.m.

Terrell Broady Funeral Home

3855 Clarksville Pike

Nashville, Tennessee 37218

Monday, December 12, 2022

Viewing: 11 a.m.-Noon

Service: Noon

The Temple Church

3810 Kings Lane

Nashville, Tennessee 37218

Interment:

Greenwood Cemetery

1248 Dickerson Road

Goodletsville, Tennessee 37076

Services are entrusted to:

Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.

3855 Clarksville Pike

Nashville, Tennessee 37218

615.244.4755