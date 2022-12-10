Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Sherlene Cooper Fry passed away December 3, 2022. Ms. Fry was former senior administrative assistant in the Office of Communications and Marketing at Meharry Medical College.
She was a beloved member of the Meharry community for 19 years, all of which were spent in the Office of Communications and Marketing. She was a friend to her Meharry colleagues and mentor to many students. She was also an active member of the Meharry Association of Office Personnel, serving as president, and was quick to volunteer as a worker at Meharry events even after she left her position at the College.
Arrangements:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Viewing: 2-4 p.m.
Terrell Broady Funeral Home
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, Tennessee 37218
Monday, December 12, 2022
Viewing: 11 a.m.-Noon
Service: Noon
The Temple Church
3810 Kings Lane
Nashville, Tennessee 37218
Interment:
Greenwood Cemetery
1248 Dickerson Road
Goodletsville, Tennessee 37076
Services are entrusted to:
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, Tennessee 37218
615.244.4755