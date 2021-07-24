By B. Robinson

Should the late George Floyd be a Black

American hero? Do you want future

generations to glance back over their

shoulders and view Mr. Floyd as a leading

symbol in the fight for Black American

freedom, justice, and equality?

Mr. Floyd lost his life under unappealing and

unpleasant circumstances. He was murdered

with his hands cuffed behind his back and he

was face down on the pavement because of

an alleged and unresolved use of a counterfeit

$20 bill to purchase cigarettes.1 How should

Mr. Floyd be compared with the innumerable

Black American personalities who have lost

their lives in the fight for justice over the past

400-plus years?

Before proceeding, it is important to note—

as have many involved in Mr. Floyd’s case—

that the penalty for passing a counterfeit $20

bill is not death. Importantly, the State of

Minnesota should resolve the issue and

clarify the facts concerning Mr. Floyd’s

alleged use of counterfeit money.

Unfortunately, the lack of resolution of this

matter places a dark cloud over the entire

affair.

Let us also emphasize that the videotape of

Mr. Floyd’s murder fastened a very bright

spotlight on police brutality, police excessive

use of force, and police operations generally.

That spotlight is affecting police operations

all around the world, and it should result in

more humane police behavior. But there are

no guarantees until improved police

governance laws are enacted and enforced.

Precipitating all of these outcomes, alone,

should make Mr. Floyd an excellent Black

American hero candidate. However, there are

at least three reasons why Mr. Floyd’s

ascension to herohood should be

reconsidered.

First, if Mr. Floyd, in fact, knowingly passed

counterfeit money as alleged, then it

represents a criminal act.2 As a people intent

on being righteous, Black Americans should

not tolerate criminal behavior.

Second, if Mr. Floyd believed or knew that

he had not committed a crime, then why did

he acquiesce so willingly to the police and go

down without a fight. His failure to fight in

righteous indignation may have cost him his

life, but he died anyway.

Third, Mr. Floyd’s final cry to his mother for

help places him in the pantheon of weaklings

who do not fight in moments of distress, but

who digress to babyhood. This weakness, as

Dr. Claud Anderson so aptly states, is a prime

reason why Black Americans have been used

and abused—especially economically—

throughout our sojourn in North America.

3 It is peculiar that Mr. Floyd, who was big and

football-strong, was putty in the hands of

Minneapolis police.

In the current fight over Critical Race Theory,

we should be careful not only about how we

characterize the history of Blacks in America,

but we should also be very careful about who

we hold up to the world as heroes. We should

consider continuing to push forward as

heroes the lives and legacies of personalities

such as Gabriel Prosser, Denmark Vesey, Nat

Turner, Medgar Evers, and Martin Luther

King, Jr. Much less so Mr. George Floyd.

B. Robinson

07/19/2021