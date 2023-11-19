Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-In a noteworthy expansion move, a well-loved Nashville-based eatery is set to introduce its hip-hop-inspired artisanal pizzas to Williamson County.

The Factory at Franklin recently disclosed that construction for Slim and Husky’s Beeria is scheduled to commence this winter, with the grand opening anticipated in early summer 2024.

In a release, Clint Gray — a co-founder and chief marketing officer of the beloved pizza chain — expressed his excitement about the expansion.

“The Slim + Husky’s Team is excited about our latest move to Franklin,” said Gray. “As a brand created to serve the community, it is exciting to be a part of The Factory at Franklin where we have such great neighbors. Our team is looking forward to meeting new friends, families, and pizza lovers throughout Williamson County.”

The new Williamson County location will be added to the list of 15 Slim & Husky dine-in and carry-out locations across Tennessee, Georgia, and California.

Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria is a fast casual and gourmet pizza joint serving up artisan pizzas and unique cinnamon rolls made with locally sourced ingredients. It’s a hip hop-inspired spot founded by three Nashville natives who aim to invigorate less touched areas of the community through employment opportunities and accessible dining experiences including locally brewed craft beer and innovative pizza creations. Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria offers build your own pizzas, take out services, and delivery through third party vendors.

When the owners aren’t perfecting their product, they are hosting community events and participating in speaking engagements at local schools, nonprofits, small businesses, and organizations.