Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria Announces Murfreesboro, TN Grand Opening

NASHVILLE, TENN (TN Tribune) ― Nashville-based artisan pizza, music and art, the popular pizza joint is located along one of Rutherford County’s busiest thoroughfares. (TN Tribune)Nashville-based Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria will celebrate the grand opening of its Murfreesboro, TN location on Friday, June 25. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2222-A Medical Center Parkway beginning at 11:00 am (CDT). Known for its tasteful blend ofartisan pizza, music and art, the popular pizza joint is located along one of Rutherford County’s busiest thoroughfares.

Area residents are invited to visit The Boro’s newest eatery, and the chain’s ninth U.S. location, to enjoy an array of signature artisan pizzas, made to order salads, cinnamon rolls and cocktails on tap― all staples of the Slim & Husky’s brand. The chain’s expansion into Rutherford County follows the recent historical Slim + Husky’s opening at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway development, signifying the first Black owned restaurant to open on Broadway.

In addition to feasting on Slim + Husky’s award-winning pizza, customers can also view artwork showcased by Tennessee artists Bexclusives, X Payne, LeXander Bryant, and Murfreesboro-based artist Dominique Coleman (YouNique).

Co-founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and EJ Reed, are excited to expand their brand throughout the South. According to Gray, “Rutherford County is part of our middle Tennessee roots. Due to the proximity of our Antioch, TN location, we’ve cultivated a strong following thanks to the patronage of Rutherford County residents and businesses. The continuous growth of Murfreesboro and knowing The Boro is home to MTSU also makes us very optimistic about this new location. We look forward to saving all of our Rutherford County supporters some time and gas by opening a little closer to home.”

Each Slim + Husky’s location is constructed with community at the forefront. To celebrate the grand opening and the trio’s commitment to community, Slim + Husky’s will host soft opening events on June 23-24 to honor Rutherford County teachers and first responders (PREAM Heroes).

Teacher Soft Opening, Wednesday, June 23 (11 am – 9 pm): First 100 Rutherford County teachers will receive one (1) free pizza plus fifty (50) percent off additional items. All other Rutherford County teachers will receive fifty (50) percent off meal for the remainder of the day. Teacher ID required (includes Rutherford County Schools, Murfreesboro City Schools, MTSU and other Rutherford County college/university faculty).

PREAM Heroes Soft Opening, Thursday, June 24 (11 am – 9 pm): First 100 PREAM Heroes (first responders) will receive one (1) free pizza plus fifty (50) percent off additional items. All other PREAM Heroes will receive fifty (50) percent off meal for the remainder of the day. Work ID required (includes Rutherford County doctors, nurses, police, fire and EMT personnel).

Slim + Husky’s Murfreesboro hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday (11:00 AM – 9:00 PM) and Friday-Saturday (11:00 AM – 11:00 PM). For a limited time, the Murfreesboro location will only offer in-person dining and carry-out. Online and App orders, third party delivery and catering services will be launched at a later date. In the meantime, all customers are encouraged to follow Slim + Husky’s on social media and to sign up for text alerts (text #PREAM to 615-544-6453) to receive the latest news and updates.

About Slim + Husky’s

Founded in 2017, Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria is a fast casual, gourmet pizza joint serving up artisan pizzas and unique cinnamon rolls made with locally sourced ingredients. It’s a hip hop-inspired spot founded by three Nashville natives who aim to invigorate less touched areas of the community through employment opportunities and accessible dining experiences, including locally brewed craft beer and innovative pizza creations.