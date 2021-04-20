Some Respite For New Zealand’s Separated Families

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The New Zealand government concedes thousands of families will remain separated even as it relaxes border policies to allow some partners to reunite with loved ones.

When New Zealand closed its border to all but citizens and residents last March, many partners and families situated in different countries were separated.

In numerous cases, they have been unable to reunite more than a year later.

On April 19, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said he would create new exemptions to New Zealand’s border closures to allow families of critical healthcare workers and other highly-skilled workers to join them in Aotearoa.

“Closing our border was critical to keeping Covid-19 out. It was to protect lives,” Faafoi said.

“The new border exceptions will reunite hundreds of people caught in that situation. It may still be another few months before these families are reunited, but we hope this provides more certainty for them.”