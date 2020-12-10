Southwest Adds Nonstop Flights to Miami and Houston

NASHVILLE – Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Miami International Airport in March and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport in April 2021.

Nashville is now part of five new routes for Southwest beginning in 2021: Miami, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (in addition to its current route to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport) and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (in addition to its current route to Chicago’s Midway International Airport).

The new service to Miami will run twice daily, and the new service to Houston will run three times daily.

“We appreciate Southwest’s ongoing commitment to our market with its expanding roster of nonstop destinations,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “This is terrific news and provides our passengers with more travel options in the new year.”

For flight information, visit https://www.southwest.com/.