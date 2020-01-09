Fisk University Hires Wallace Media Group

WMG hired to do sports information work

NASHVILLE, TN — Wallace Media Group (WMG), a local media firm, has been named the official sports information agency for Fisk University. WMG chief executive officer Scott Wallace, who also leads the sports division of WMG, made the announcement on Twitter.

“WMG is the proud sports information director of Fisk University. We have been offering media services since the start of the 2019 athletic season.” #FiskFire, Wallace said on his personal Twitter page.

WMG provides electronic stats, data entry, public announcing at games and interviews. WMG hired former Fisk basketball player McKinley Young Jr. and Belmont University student Chris Clark to assist with duties.

Wallace Media Group is a media consultant company based in Nashville. The company is owned by Scott and Harriet Wallace, a reporter on WZTV Fox 17. News. Through the years, the company has trained college students in media production. Those students have gone on to work for major media outlets. WMG’s sports division represents professional, college and high school athletes and teams in Middle Tennessee.