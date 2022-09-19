SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the U.S Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized today 19 HBCUs as “Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leaders.” This recognition is based on the strong partnership between the Fulbright Program and HBCUs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. In addition, this recognition delivers on the Department’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) both through policy and practice.

The 19 Institutional Leaders from 13 states and Washington, D.C. are: Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS; Bennett College, Greensboro, NC; Bluefield State University, Bluefield, WV; Central State University, Wilberforce, OH; Delaware State University, Dover, DE; Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC; Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, Tallahassee, FL; Howard University, Washington, DC; Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX; Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins, TX; Lincoln University, Lincoln University, PA; Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, MS; Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, NC; Spelman College, Atlanta, GA; Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN; Texas Southern University, Houston, TX; Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL; and Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government’s premier international academic exchange program. A hallmark of the Fulbright Program is its longstanding commitment to diversity, striving to ensure that its participants reflect U.S. society and societies abroad. The program collaborates with a host of diversity-related groups, such as the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Diversity Abroad, and many others.

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants – selected for their academic merit and leadership potential – with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to seeking solutions to challenges and supporting goals of communities and countries worldwide, such as addressing climate change and fostering economic prosperity, public health, and food security. Over 1,900 diverse U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas. In addition, more than 800 U.S. scholars, artists, and professionals from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually.

Individuals and U.S. host institutions interested in the Fulbright Program may go online to learn more.