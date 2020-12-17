Stringer Holmes Inducted Into Hall of Fame and Leads Music City Gold Pen Awards

NASHVILLE, TN — The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Nashville Chapter announced its 2020 Music City Gold Pen Awards last month.

Thirty-six awards were presented in categories ranging from change communications to nonprofit campaigns. The award winners represented a range of industries, including strategic communications, public relations, nonprofit, marketing, media relations, health care and more.

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Genma Stringer Holmes of GSH Media and Keycom both took home numerous awards for their work in media relations, nonprofit campaigns, publications, audio/visual, social media programs and special events. Genma Holmes received 10 awards and was also inducted into the communications group Hall of Fame.

Joe Diorio received the Best of Show award for the writing entry “A Few Words About Words” that received the highest score out of all submissions.

This year’s award winners and categories include:

• Centerstone, Audio/Visual

• The Change Agent.cy, Change Communications

• Frist Art Museum, Social Media Campaigns (2)

• Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee, Nonprofit Campaigns

• Genma Stringer Holmes of GSH Media, Publications (6), Audio/Video (2), and Social Media Campaigns (2)

• Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, Audio/Visual and Special and Experiential Events

• Keycom, Media Relations (2), Nonprofit Campaigns (2), Special and Experiential Events (2), and Writing (2)

• Smith Communication Partners, Human Resources and Benefits Communication

• Veritas Federal Credit Union, Communication for the Web

• Volkert, Inc., Communication for the Web

• Words By Joe Diorio, LLC, Writing and Best of Show

• World Christian Broadcasting, Audio/Visual (2)

In addition to the Music City Gold Pen Awards entries, IABC Nashville also recognized individuals contributing to the chapter and profession with its 2020 IABC Nashville Leadership Awards. This year’s award winners include:

• Kellie Davie, APR, SCMP, 2020 President’s Choice Award

• Kristin Appelman, 2020 Rising Star Award

• Michael Deas, ABC, SCMP, 2020 Communicator of the Year Award

• Genma Stringer Holmes, 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee