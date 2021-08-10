Study Links Accelerated Aging To Sleep Loss In New Mothers

WASHINGTON — When new mothers complain that all those sleepless nights caring for their newborns are taking years off their lives, they just might be right, as per the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) researchers.

The study titled “Postpartum Sleep Loss and Accelerated Epigenetic Aging” was published in the journal “Sleep Health.”

Scientists studied 33 mothers during their pregnancies and the first year of their babies’ lives, analyzing the women’s deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from blood samples to determine their “biological age,” which can differ from chronological age. They found that a year after giving birth, the biological age of mothers who slept less than seven hours a night at the six-month mark was three to seven years older than those who logged seven hours or more.

Mothers who slept less than seven hours also had shorter telomeres in their white blood cells. These small pieces of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) at the ends of chromosomes act as protective caps, like the plastic tips on the ends of shoelaces. Shortened telomeres have been linked to a higher risk of cancers, cardiovascular and other diseases, and earlier death.