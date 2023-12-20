The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Board of Education named three superintendent finalists during a Special Called Meeting on December 19. After tallying the rubrics, consultant Tomeka Hart Wigginton revealed that the School Board and the community both selected the same finalists, and the Board voted to approve the following slate:

Yolonda C. Brown, Chief Academic Officer, Atlanta Public Schools

Dr. Marie Feagins – Chief of High Schools and Leadership Development, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Dr. Cheryl Proctor, Deputy Superintendent, Instruction & School Communities, Portland Public Schools

The School Board interviewed five semi-finalists on December 15 that were thoroughly vetted by search firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA). The timeline shared for the superintendent search process remains on track . The Board will announce opportunities for the community to meet-and-greet the candidates in January.