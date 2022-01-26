NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) and Tennessee Voices for Victims announced today they are working together to launch support groups for those affected by homicide statewide.

The groups, which would be led by trained counselors, aim to provide connectivity and understanding and give attendees the tools they need to create a “new normal” in their lives. “Our District Attorneys’ Offices across the state see firsthand the devastating effects of losing a loved one to homicide,” said Guy Jones, TNDAGC Executive Director. “The 99 victim witness coordinators provided by the state work day in and day out to be a resource to those who are struggling, but having these support groups will go the extra step in providing community and healing after loss. We are thankful for our partnership with Tennessee Voices for Victims and the work they do on behalf of victims of crime in Tennessee. We look forward to the impact these groups will have.”

Right now, there are a number of districts without groups, leaving some Tennesseans without the crucial, healing support these groups can offer. And according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2020 Crime in Tennessee report, there has been a 37% increase in murders throughout the state compared to 2019.

“After my 18-year-old son was murdered in a daytime carjacking, I joined a homicide support group, and it was a tremendous help to me. I was able to open up and speak about my son’s story to others who could relate and completely understand what I was going through,” said Anna W., attendee of a support group in Tennessee. “No one can understand this kind of pain unless they have experienced it. I highly recommend a support group for anyone that has experienced this kind of loss.”

“We are thankful for the opportunity to work alongside the Conference to bring these much-needed support groups to every corner of the state,” said Verna Wyatt, Tennessee Voices for Victims co-founder. “Loss – especially to homicide – is traumatic, and everyone goes through grief differently. Finding a community of support is crucial, and we get to witness the positive impact these groups can have on those who have gone through loss or suffering. We look forward to providing this support statewide.”

Sign-ups are live now, and groups will be created across the state on a rolling basis. Those who are interested in learning more or signing up for more information can visit https://www.tndagc.org/support/.

This project was supported by Award No. 2018-V2-GX-0024 awarded by the Office for Victims of Crime, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice through the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime or the State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs.