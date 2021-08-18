Talibanned: Facebook To Purge Accounts And Posted Linked To Terror Group

NEW DELHI — Facebook has initiated action against posts and accounts affiliated with the Taliban because the social media giant identifies the outfit as a terrorist organization under United States law.

In a statement released on Aug. 17, Facebook said it has started action against social media accounts affiliated to the Taliban, including posts and videos circulating on its platform.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law, and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

“This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them.”

Meanwhile, Facebook said it has also constituted a team of Afghan regional languages experts to identify such provoking posts.

“We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform,” the spokesperson said.

“Our teams are closely monitoring this situation as it evolves.”