Tenn. Valley Healthcare System Receives 2020 Healthcare Organization of Distinction Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) received the – The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) received the Huron-Studer Group’s 2020 Healthcare Organization of Distinction award for sustained employee engagement and quality outcomes.

Healthcare Organization of Distinction awards are presented to health care systems that demonstrate overall improvement in areas such as patient satisfaction and employee and physician engagement.

“We want to ensure that TVHS is recognized for its dedication to achieving clinical and operational excellence,” said Cara Dake, coach director and account leader with Huron-Studer Group.

TVHS partnered with the Huron-Studer Group in 2018 to advance its commitment of being a high reliability organization (HRO). An HRO operates in complex, high-risk environments without serious accidents and errors.

“We are honored and so very proud of this recognition by the Huron-Studer Group,” said Jennifer Vedral-Baron, TVHS health system director. “This is a direct result of our continued commitment to excellence.”

TVHS was one of only two hospitals in Tennessee to earn the LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader in the 2019 Healthcare Equality Index. In 2019, TVHS ranked 11th out of 141 VA facilities based on its annual All Employee Survey.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.