TennCare Awards Millions in Grants to Ten Psychiatric Hospitals to Enhance Care

Nashville, TN — TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, announces the awarding of grants to ten psychiatric hospitals across the state. Each hospital will receive $1.5 million annually for two years to support infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and enhanced clinical services to better care for child, adolescent, and adult TennCare members.

The following hospitals have been selected to receive the grants:

Compass Intervention Center, Memphis

Crestwyn Behavioral Health Hospital, Memphis

Delta Specialty Hospital, Memphis

East Tennessee Behavioral Health, Knoxville

Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital, Chattanooga

Parkridge Valley Hospital, Chattanooga

Lakeside Behavioral Health System, Memphis

Johnson City Medical Center, Woodridge, Johnson City

Rolling Hills Hospital, Franklin

TrustPoint Hospital, Murfreesboro

Psychiatric hospitals play a critical role in providing the highest level of care for TennCare members experiencing acute psychiatric crises, including those with co-occurring substance use disorders. The grants will enhance these efforts by:

(1) Increasing access to and quality of care for special and complex populations, and

(2) Improving continuity of care for members through increased collaboration with key stakeholders.

The investment is possible through the state’s unique TennCare III Medicaid waiver, which rewards Tennessee through shared savings for the effective and responsible management of its Medicaid program. In just the first three years of the 10-year waiver, Tennessee has achieved more than $900 million in shared savings, which are being reinvested to enhance the health and well-being of TennCare members and their communities.

“This initiative will help us better address a challenging and complex need by providing greater access to comprehensive psychiatric mental health services,” said Stephen Smith, TennCare’s director. “We are grateful to Governor Lee and the General Assembly for their continued commitment to mental health services for TennCare members and all Tennesseans.”