Tennessee Democratic Party Chair: We Need Answers Now from Blackburn and Hagerty

Today, in the clear light of day, we know why it happened and can lay the blame squarely on the shoulders of complicit Republican politicians like Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, who refused to hold a lawless President Trump accountable for his increasingly anti-American words and deeds, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who made a public spectacle of objecting to the results of a free and fair election, Governor Bill Lee who refused to acknowledge the peaceful transfer of presidential power, and countless others in congress and the state legislature who amplified Trump’s lies, used divisive and racist language for their own advantage during their campaigns, or stayed silent or made excuses while white supremacists grew their organizations, became more brazen, and carried Confederate flags to their campaign events.

Today, in the clear light of day, and on behalf of disgusted and horrified Tennesseans across the state, the Tennessee Democratic Party calls on these same complicit politicians to do their job, fulfill their oath, and get the answers to how it happened. How was the United States Capitol, one of the most secure buildings in the country, breached so easily? While other organized D.C. protests were purposefully kept hundreds of yards away from the building with a significant riot-prepared law enforcement presence, how did the mob get inside the Rotunda, on the floor of the Senate and House chambers, and inside the Speaker of the House’s office? How were they able to breach security carrying real and makeshift weapons? In what specific ways was our national security breached and what is the lasting damage?