Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to VP Kamala Harris: ‘Abortion isn’t health care’

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took to Twitter on Friday to disagree with a statement made by Vice President Kamal Harris.

VP Harris tweeted on Friday “On the 48th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care—no matter their income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

Governor Lee retweeted the Vice President with a one-line statement which reads “Abortion isn’t health care.” Governor Lee followed up the response with a call to donate to the Hope Clinic for Women, a faith-based organization which does not support or perform abortions.

Gov. Lee stated “Join me in supporting healthcare for Tennessee women and the unborn by donating $48 to @hopeclinic today. #RoeVWade”