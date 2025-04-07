Tennessee Human Rights Commission to Host Fair Housing Summit April 29

(Nashville, TN – April 4, 2025) Every year the Tennessee Human Rights Commission (THRC) along with national fair housing organizations, fair housing advocates, and communities across the country celebrate April as Fair Housing Month. Fair Housing month is celebrated in April in honor of the Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, or the Fair Housing Act. The Fair Housing Act (FHA) was passed in the wake of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King’s roots in fair housing can be traced back to the Chicago Freedom Movement. In January of 1966, Dr. King and his family moved to Chicago and worked alongside the likes of Al Raby, James Bevel, and Jesse Jackson, fighting against lending discrimination, unsafe and unaffordable housing conditions, and segregation via federal “redlining” practices. The movement saw “open housing” as the key to improved living conditions, better education, and job opportunities for African Americans and minorities in Chicago. After months of protests, boycotts, and negotiations, organizers stuck deals with the Chicago Housing Authority and the Mortgage Bankers Association to build integrated public housing and increase availability of home loans, no matter an individual’s race or neighborhood. Although fair housing progressed in Chicago, it stalled nationwide. President Lyndon B. Johnson pressed congress in 1966 and 1967 to consider fair housing legislation. Desegregation of the workplace and public accommodations was one thing, but for the FHA’s detractors in the legislature, integration of neighborhoods was a step too far. In 1968 however, two pivotal moments shifted momentum for fair housing. The first was the landmark report released by the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorder, also known as the Kerner Commission Report, that cited residential segregation as a root cause of urban conflict at the time. Second, and more tragically, was the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968. In tribute to Dr. King’s legacy and the fight for fair housing, President Johnson urged congress to pass legislation. The Civil Rights Act of 1968 was signed into law one week after Dr. King’s death, on April 11, 1968. While signing the act, President Johnson stated “Fair housing for all, all human beings who live in this country, is now part of the American Way”.