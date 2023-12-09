The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, graduated 198 law enforcement officers, including six from Tennessee:

Lieutenant Billy Byrd, Memphis Police Department

Lieutenant Bryan Childress, Millington Police Department

Captain Heather Coffman, Tennessee Valley Authority Police

Lieutenant Christopher Hosick, Tennessee Highway Patrol

Captain Tracy Hunter, Knoxville Police Department

Assistant Chief John Liehr, Smyrna Police Department

(Federal Agent Erik Gast, National Nuclear Security Administration, and Special Agent Steve Fogarty, Federal Bureau of Investigation/FBI National Academy Counselor for the 288th Class are also included in the photo.)

These officers were among the 198 men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia who completed the 10 weeks of training and became the 288th class to graduate. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, 4 military organizations, and 6 federal civilian organizations.

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The 10-week program—which provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science—serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

The FBI Memphis Field Office and the FBI Knoxville Field Office congratulate the six members of the law enforcement community in Tennessee for completing this comprehensive training.

A total of 54,763 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.