Tennessee Offers Online Voter Registration

Tennessee residents with a valid Tennessee driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID may submit a voter registration application online.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 2020 presidential election is Monday, October 5, 2020.

The Tennessee Online Voter Registration System offers a convenient way for voters to easily register or change their address if they have moved.

The online registration process ask voters a series of questions to determine eligibility and citizenship.

To vote in TN:



You must be a U.S. Citizen

You must be a resident of Tennessee

You must be at least 18 years old on/or before the next election

If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. If your conviction made you ineligible, you may regain your eligibility if your conviction has been expunged or if you have had your voting rights restored, unless you were convicted of a crime that rendered you permanently ineligible to vote.