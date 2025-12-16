Tennessee Officials Announce Partnership With Conservative Group Turning Point USA

Tennessee officials said Friday that the state will collaborate with Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit organization established by Charlie Kirk.

The announcement was made during an event at the Tennessee State Capitol, where leaders said Club America chapters — student-run groups affiliated with Turning Point USA — will be launched in high schools across the state.

Among the speakers were U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who is campaigning for governor, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin. The event was closed to the media, though a roughly 30-minute video of the program was later shared on Rumble, a social media platform commonly used by conservative content creators.

Gov. Bill Lee also appeared via a recorded video message that was shown during the event.

Following the announcement, Tennessee High School Democrats issued the following statement:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

Today, the conservative political club Turning Point USA announced a partnership with the Tennessee state government to expand its organization statewide. This move represents a direct attack on the long-standing tradition of keeping public education free from political extremism.

By aligning itself with a group whose national founder had repeatedly promoted hateful and divisive rhetoric, the state is endorsing an organization that does not reflect the values of inclusion or respect that Tennessee students deserve.

The TNHSD, TNYD, and TNCD remain committed to fostering civic education, encouraging respectful dialogue, and ensuring that every student feels safe participating in the political process—without fear, coercion, or exposure to hate speech. We will continue to stand against any effort to inject partisan extremism into our schools.

Tennessee High School Democrats