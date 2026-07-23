Why Nashville. Why Now.

By Ashley L. Upkins, President, National Bar Association

The last time the National Bar Association gathered in Nashville, Brown v. Board of Education had not yet been decided. The Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act were still years away, and the modern Civil Rights Movement had yet to reshape our nation.

Seventy-six years later, we return to a city that helped change America.

As a proud Nashvillian and the first woman from Tennessee to serve as President of the National Bar Association, there are few honors greater than welcoming our Association back to the city that helped shape me. Our 101st Annual Convention marks more than a return to Nashville. It marks the beginning of our second century of advocacy and impact.

For one extraordinary week, Nashville will become the gathering place for thousands of attorneys, judges, law professors, law students, corporate counsel, and civic leaders from across the country. Together, we will examine the defining legal issues of our time.

We are honored to welcome 49th Vice President Kamala D. Harris for a featured lawyer-to-lawyer conversation. The convention will also feature actress and director Tasha Smith, comedian Sheryl Underwood, Judge Faith Jenkins, recording artist Kenny Lattimore, American Idol winner Jamaal Roberts, gospel legend Shirley Caesar, and many more. Attendees will also hear from seven Divine Nine International Presidents, former NBA and NFL players discussing the future of NIL, nationally recognized AI leaders, and policymakers tackling some of the nation’s most pressing legal and public policy issues.

Nashville is the ideal place for these conversations. This city’s legacy of courage and justice reminds us that lasting change begins when people are willing to lead.

Whether you are joining us to earn CLE credit, strengthen professional relationships, discover new ideas, or simply be part of this historic moment, I hope you also experience the culture and hospitality that make Nashville so special.

Welcome to my hometown. Welcome to the National Bar Association. Welcome to the next century.