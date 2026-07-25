TSU Names Jennifer Bell Interim Director of Athletics

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University has announced the appointment of Jennifer Bell as Interim Director of Athletics, effective immediately.

With more than three decades of service to Tennessee State University Athletics, Bell will provide executive leadership and oversight for all aspects of the University’s intercollegiate athletics program.

Bell currently serves as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Services and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA), where she directs compliance, student-athlete services, and academic support programs.

Jennifer Bell joined Tennessee State University Athletics in 1991 as an assistant women’s basketball coach under former Head Coach Teresa Phillips. After 11 years of coaching, she transitioned into athletics administration, where she served in leadership roles in compliance, student services, and student-athlete development.

Throughout her career, Bell has helped secure and oversee more than $1 million in grant funding supporting student-athlete academic services, leadership development, and compliance initiatives. She has served on numerous NCAA and Ohio Valley Conference committees and guided TSU Athletics through two successful NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program Data Reviews. Under her leadership, the department has maintained an exemplary record with no NCAA Level I or Level II violations.

Her accomplishments have earned her numerous honors, including the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Thurston Banks Award and recognition as a 2023 Women of Legend and Merit.

A native of Clarksville, Tennessee, Bell earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Fisk University and a Master of Science in Sport Administration from Tennessee State University.

As Interim Director of Athletics, Bell will oversee all athletic programs and serve as the chief administrator for the University’s athletics department. She will provide leadership for departmental operations, budgets, personnel, coaching hires, NCAA and conference compliance, facility management, and initiatives that enhance the academic, athletic, and personal success of TSU student-athletes.