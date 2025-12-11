Tennessee organizations and leaders honored with Financial Literacy Awards

Nashville — The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission honored two recipients with its 2025 Leadership Award for their outstanding efforts to expand access to financial education across Tennessee, and presented the state’s top leader with its Champion Award.
The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission (TNFLC) works to bring financial education resources to Tennessee communities with a focus on our youngest citizens. The Commission has a multi-faceted approach to instill smart money management long before Tennessee children are faced with financial decisions that could change the trajectory of their entire lives. The TNFLC provides financial education resources and training to Tennessee educators at no charge and seeks unique partnerships with organizations committed to bring financial literacy into their communities.
Each year, the Commission recognizes leaders in education and efforts to expand access to financial literacy to all Tennessee communities. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. presented awards to the honorees at an event in Nashville. Joining Treasurer Lillard for the presentation were Governor Bill Lee, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and TNFLC Director Bill Parker.
This year, the Commission honored two recipients with its Leadership in Financial Literacy Award:
Claxton Elementary School – Anderson County: Represented by a team of five educators, Claxton Elementary was honored for its innovative and collaborative approach to financial education.
Third-grade teachers Elaina Wise and Kayla Murphy lead a classroom economy program that gives students hands-on experience applying for jobs, earning paychecks, budgeting, and understanding the difference between wants and needs. The program has grown to include lessons on taxes, fines, and bonuses, helping students grasp how financial decisions play out in everyday life.
Second-grade teacher Jana Payne brings financial literacy to life using the From Barter to Budget Traveling Trunk, engaging students through storytelling and interactive activities. Academic Coach Jennifer Rodabaugh and Principal Jennifer Coleman provide critical support, fostering a school culture where financial education thrives.
Their work is a shining example of how early financial education builds confidence, responsibility, and future-ready citizens.
Ann Petty – TriStar Bank: Ann Petty, of TriStar Bank, was recognized with a Leadership in Financial Literacy Award for her role in expanding financial literacy beyond the classroom.
Earlier this year, TriStar Bank became the first organization outside of a school setting to reserve and introduce the From Barter to Budget Traveling Trunk to students at The King’s Daughters’ School. This initiative demonstrated how community partners can play a direct role in delivering financial education to students with diverse learning needs.
Petty was joined at the award presentation by John Griffin, Director of Programs of The King’s Daughters’ School, and Kelley McCall, CFO of TriStar Bank and board member of the school. Their collaboration sets a powerful example of how local partnerships can open doors to financial education and brighter futures for Tennessee students.
A special award went to Governor Bill Lee, who was honored with the Champion of Financial Literacy Award for his steadfast support of financial education throughout his administration. Governor Lee and First Lady Maria Lee have long supported the mission of the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, even before taking office.
Under Governor Lee’s leadership:
- The number of economically distressed counties in Tennessee has dropped from 15 to just eight – the lowest in state history.
- Through the GIVE Act, he expanded access to vocational and technical education, helping students in rural areas gain real-world skills.
- His administration has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in workforce development, K–12 career and technical education, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.
- Since 2019, more than 200 economic development projects have brought billions in investment and tens of thousands of jobs to rural counties.His administration’s focus on economic development, workforce readiness, and rural opportunity reflects a deep understanding that financial wellness strengthens not just individuals, but entire communities.“Maria and I have long believed that every Tennessean deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that begins with equipping individuals and families with the tools to make confident, informed decisions,” Governor Lee said. “Financial wellness is about more than dollars and cents, it’s about dignity, stability, and greater opportunity for Tennesseans across the Volunteer State.”
"When families are empowered to make sound financial decisions, they are better equipped to contribute to their communities. That is how we build a stronger Tennessee," Treasurer Lillard said. "Financial literacy is the bridge between opportunity and long-term financial security, and we are proud to recognize these leaders who are helping Tennesseans – young and old – build the skills they need to thrive."
To learn more about the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, visit TNFLC.org.
About the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission
The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission was created to equip Tennesseans to make sound financial decisions when it comes to planning, saving, and investing. The Commission has the goal to reach every K-8 classroom in Tennessee, providing financial literacy resources, such as $martPath, My Classroom Economy, the From Barter to Budget Traveling Trunk, and the nationally recognized Money Week curriculum. The TNFLC provides both resources, including training, free to Tennessee K-8 schools. The TNFLC is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit that relies mostly on donations from individuals and businesses for funding.