Tennessee organizations and leaders honored with Financial Literacy Awards

Nashville — The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission honored two recipients with its 2025 Leadership Award for their outstanding efforts to expand access to financial education across Tennessee, and presented the state’s top leader with its Champion Award.

The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission (TNFLC) works to bring financial education resources to Tennessee communities with a focus on our youngest citizens. The Commission has a multi-faceted approach to instill smart money management long before Tennessee children are faced with financial decisions that could change the trajectory of their entire lives. The TNFLC provides financial education resources and training to Tennessee educators at no charge and seeks unique partnerships with organizations committed to bring financial literacy into their communities.

Each year, the Commission recognizes leaders in education and efforts to expand access to financial literacy to all Tennessee communities. State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. presented awards to the honorees at an event in Nashville. Joining Treasurer Lillard for the presentation were Governor Bill Lee, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and TNFLC Director Bill Parker.

This year, the Commission honored two recipients with its Leadership in Financial Literacy Award:

Claxton Elementary School – Anderson County: Represented by a team of five educators, Claxton Elementary was honored for its innovative and collaborative approach to financial education.

Third-grade teachers Elaina Wise and Kayla Murphy lead a classroom economy program that gives students hands-on experience applying for jobs, earning paychecks, budgeting, and understanding the difference between wants and needs. The program has grown to include lessons on taxes, fines, and bonuses, helping students grasp how financial decisions play out in everyday life.

Second-grade teacher Jana Payne brings financial literacy to life using the From Barter to Budget Traveling Trunk, engaging students through storytelling and interactive activities. Academic Coach Jennifer Rodabaugh and Principal Jennifer Coleman provide critical support, fostering a school culture where financial education thrives.

Their work is a shining example of how early financial education builds confidence, responsibility, and future-ready citizens.

Ann Petty – TriStar Bank: Ann Petty, of TriStar Bank, was recognized with a Leadership in Financial Literacy Award for her role in expanding financial literacy beyond the classroom.

Earlier this year, TriStar Bank became the first organization outside of a school setting to reserve and introduce the From Barter to Budget Traveling Trunk to students at The King’s Daughters’ School. This initiative demonstrated how community partners can play a direct role in delivering financial education to students with diverse learning needs.

Petty was joined at the award presentation by John Griffin, Director of Programs of The King’s Daughters’ School, and Kelley McCall, CFO of TriStar Bank and board member of the school. Their collaboration sets a powerful example of how local partnerships can open doors to financial education and brighter futures for Tennessee students.

A special award went to Governor Bill Lee, who was honored with the Champion of Financial Literacy Award for his steadfast support of financial education throughout his administration. Governor Lee and First Lady Maria Lee have long supported the mission of the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, even before taking office.

Under Governor Lee’s leadership: