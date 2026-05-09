Tennessee Democratic Party Statement “On Egregiously, Racially Drawn Congressional District Maps”

NASHVILLE – Just now, the Republican-led Tennessee General Assembly passed new Congressional maps set to be in effect for the 2026 August primary election. This map dilutes the voice of black Memphians and harms their ability to elect a Representative from their community.

The following is a statement from the Tennessee Democratic Party Black Caucus Chair, Solomon Trapp:

“That congressional leaders would vote to disenfranchise one of the few remaining sources of representation for Tennessee’s Black communities is, sadly, no surprise. History has a way of repeating itself when those in power refuse to learn from it. This is nothing less than a modern-day revival of Jim Crow, proving that racism remains deeply embedded in the fabric of our political systems. Their aggressive push to force these changes through reveals exactly how threatened they are by our voice, our presence, and our power. By disregarding Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, they are showing that their commitment to democracy is performative at best. This power grab does more than set a dangerous precedent. It forces taxpayers to spend millions of dollars to weaken Black political representation. But to those pushing this agenda, let it be known: you reap what you sow. This blatant effort to silence Black Tennesseans will only amplify our voices, strengthen our resolve, and increase our power at the ballot box.”

The following is a statement from the Tennessee Democratic Party Chair, Rachel Campbell:

“This moment will go down as a dark stain on the history of our state. It is an insult to the freedom fighters and civil rights movement leaders who put their lives on the line to rectify the original sin of America – slavery. What Tennessee Republicans are doing is not only wrong, it is also immoral. This gerrymander robs Black voters of the ability to elect a congressional candidate of their choice, reversing a right that Black Memphians fought for with blood, sweat, and tears. If they thought we would just roll over, surrender our power, and accept a new Jim Crow South, they are dead wrong. Let me be clear. Tennessee Democrats are taking this fight to them everywhere: at the polls, in the courts, and in the streets. They can redraw the maps, but they will never redraw the power of the people.”