Nashville, TN – This week, as the hearing on the proposal to refuse federal funding for public education continues in the Tennessee Legislature, news broke that DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn wanted to hide conditions at DCS homes for abused and neglected children, and that taxpayers funded Governor Lee’s trip to Europe to the tune of more than $117k. “If Governor Lee and other elected leaders like Speaker Sexton claim the Christian faith they must change course and start to prioritize children and their health and safety over political games and lavish vacations.” pic.twitter.com/2zCmGJNJzg — Southern Christian Coalition (@FaithAdvocates) November 14, 2023

“All Tennessee children, no matter where they live or how much money they make, or the color of their skin, deserve to live in safety and without hunger,” said Rev. Keri Cress, Associate Pastor of East End United Methodist Church in Nashville. “Yet, we now know that some children in Tennessee Department of Children’s Services have been living in unsafe conditions with a lack of access to food. Even worse than this, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn, appointed by Governor Lee, fired DCS employees when they tried to raise alarm bells about these unsafe living conditions of children in state custody. As a mother, a pastor, and former DCS employee myself, I am horrified that those in leadership in Governor Lee’s administration would not only be ok with neglectful living conditions for precious children, but that they would silence the voices of those prioritizing the safety of our children. And while Tennessee refuses to adequately fund the Department of Children’s Services and is attempting to refuse federal funds dedicated to feeding children who live in poverty, we see that Governor Lee spent over $117k of Tennessean’s tax dollars on a trip to Europe. It’s hard to imagine how an elected leader justifies a lavish vacation using our public dollars yet refuses to prioritize funding for children living in DCS custody. This is why it’s absolutely imperative that we speak up because when we come together we can hold our leaders accountable and create a Tennessee where no child will be hungry.”

“As a pastor and as father I believe that no child should have to go hungry, so I’m disgusted that Tennessee’s elected leaders like Sen Ragan and Speaker Cameron Sexton are more focused on refusing federal funding used to feed children across the state, while children in DCS custody are going without food,” said Rev. Brandon Berg, Pastor of Pastor of Norris and Sinking Springs United Methodist Churches in the Knoxville area. “And this is also happening while Governor Lee is spending over $117k of taxpayer dollars for his jaunt to Europe. Every time I read the Bible, I find a Jesus who feeds the hungry and loves and embraces children, who fights for the most vulnerable around him. If Governor Lee and other elected leaders like Speaker Sexton claim the Christian faith, and we know they do, they must change course and start to prioritize children and their health and safety over political games and lavish vacations.”