Tennessee State Not Renewing Contract of Head Coach Rod Reed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University head football coach Rod Reed’s contract will not be renewed after 11 seasons at the helm of the TSU football program. The announcement comes following the conclusion of the shortened 2020-21 spring football season in which the Tigers finished 2-5.

“After thoroughly evaluating the state of the TSU Football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, Director of Athletics. “We would like to thank Rod for his service, dedication and commitment to his alma mater over the past 11 years. Rod is and will always be a TSU Tiger.”

Reed was named TSU’s head coach in 2009. Before that, he served as the Tigers’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator. The Tigers increased their win total in their second season under Reed and finished 2011 by winning four of their last six games. His success continued 2012 with seven straight victories to open the season. The Tigers finished the year with an 8-3 record, its best since 2001.

Reed turned in his finest season to date in 2013, as the Tigers finished 10-4 and won an FCS Playoff game for the first time since 1986. That year, Reed was named the Eddie Robinson SBN Black Coach of the Year and earned the NCAA Head Coaches Award. In 2014, Reed’s defense ranked in the top-10 for the third straight season.

After breaking a streak of three consecutive non-losing seasons in 2015, the Tigers bounced back to finish 7-4 in 2016. However, they have struggled over the last few seasons.

Reed, who coached nearly 40 All-Americans and more than 70 All-OVC selections, leaves the position with an overall record of 58-61.