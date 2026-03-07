Tennessee State University Mourns the Passing of Alumna Brenda Otis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Tennessee State University is deeply saddened by the passing of distinguished alumna Brenda Wills Otis, whose impactful legacy in media and education will be cherished by many. Brenda’s unwavering dedication to student success and her pioneering efforts in advocating for equality have left an indelible mark on TSU and the broader community.

Brenda’s passing on Feb. 22 follows closely after that of her husband, Amos Otis, on Nov. 14, marking a profound moment for a family that has significantly contributed to the university and the community. Brenda and Amos Otis made history as the first alumni couple to donate a $1 million gift to TSU, reflecting their steadfast dedication to the university and its students. Their lifelong commitment to mentorship, student recruitment, and philanthropy continues to motivate future generations of scholars.

TSU President Dwayne Tucker said, “Brenda Otis was a remarkable individual whose impact on our university and the community is immeasurable. Together with her husband, they championed the causes of education and advocacy. Her enduring commitment will inspire countless students and future leaders.”

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Brenda was profoundly influenced by the Civil Rights Movement. At just 16, she took part in critical protests led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a formative experience that ignited her passion for equality and social justice.

Brenda began her academic journey at TSU before completing her degree in English at the University of Arizona. She became a respected English teacher and ESL instructor, renowned for her innovative teaching methods. Her impressive 18-year career in television included roles as an on-air public affairs moderator, an Associated Press-winning news producer, and an award-winning programming executive at PBS.

After her successful media career, Brenda supported her husband in building their family business, SoBran, Incorporated, where she served on the Board of Directors. Brenda was also active in community service and philanthropy, particularly in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Brenda Otis leaves behind not only her professional accomplishments but also a legacy as a devoted mother, grandmother, and community advocate. Her recent work as a first-time novelist exemplifies her lifelong passion for storytelling.

As the TSU community mourns the loss of Brenda Otis, the significant contributions she made to the university and the legacy of service, advocacy, and excellence she leaves behind will be remembered.