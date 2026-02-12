‘A great stateswoman,’ former Knox County Commissioner dies

KNOX COUNTY, TN — Former Knox County Commissioner Diane Jordan has died, according to a family member. Jordan was the first Black woman to serve on the Knox County Commission. She had four terms from 1992 to 2007. She was well known for wearing cowboy hats.

“It is with great [sadness] that I must inform you that our matriarch of our Taylor family has gained her wings,” said Jackie Strickland-Flack, a family member of Jordan. “Thank you for all of your prayers and support during this difficult time! But God!!! To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord!! She was a one of a kind!! Lady Diane we will always love you and thank you for being my auntie/cousin my childhood revolved around you!! Now take your Crown you deserve your REST!!”

Jordan’s husband, John, was a pastor at Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.

“It is especially poignant that during Black History Month, a time when we honor those who have shaped our collective story, we are called to reflect on a woman who did not simply study history, but made it. Commissioner Jordan’s life stands as a powerful testament to service, excellence, and perseverance. Her legacy is woven into the fabric of this community and will endure for generations to come. Our community has lost a great stateswoman, but heaven has welcomed a faithful servant.” – Rev. Reneé Kesler with the Beck Cultural Exchange Center

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon wrote, “Like so many of us, I am saddened by Diane Jordan’s passing. Diane will be remembered for her longtime County Commission service and as a pioneering woman of color. After her political career, she continued serving the community in many capacities. Her enthusiasm and smile will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to Diane’s family and friends.”