Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School seniors throughout the country and was one of only a few students in the State to be selected.

Turner is proud to represent Tennessee State University in this illustrious program. She is also a TSU Cheerleader and delighted to continue the legacy of attending Tennessee State University behind both her parents, brother and a host of family members.

The Thurgood Marshall, Visa Black Scholar program includes the following:

· $20,000 Annual Scholarship

· Mentorship from Visa Employee through her 4 years in Undergraduate

· Year-round training

· Opportunity to grow key technical, professional and leadership skills

· In Person Visa Summit at Headquarter in California

· Paid Internship with Visa

· Guaranteed Job offer with Visa upon graduation

o Must maintain GPA and other requirements to continue participation in program