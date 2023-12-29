NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (TN Tribune) Tennessee promises unique and hands-on experiences in 2024 with new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, hotels, exhibits, iconic anniversaries and impressive renovations. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the most-anticipated openings to check out in Tennessee this year.

NEW ATTRACTIONS, EXHIBITS & EXPERIENCES

Northeast Tennessee – Escape to the enchanting night skies of Northeast Tennessee along the Tennessee Night Sky Trail, where 9 breathtaking spots await your stargazing adventures.

Chattanooga – The River to Clouds Route (RCR) is a new 34-mile trail system connecting Cloudland Canyon State Park to the Chattanooga Riverwalk in St. Elmo perfect for biking, trail running and hiking.

Knoxville – Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival returns to World’s Fair Park with a brand new TN Whiskey Experience, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, Maker Market and performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, The Dirty Guv’nah’s and Maggie Rose.

Pelham – CaveJam, a new 3-day camping festival over Memorial Day weekend, features headliner The String Cheese Incident and an incredible line-up of bands both above and below ground at The Caverns. Choose from a variety of VIP camping packages and climate-controlled yurts, luxury tents and more.

Pigeon Forge – The Crayola Experience, a 30,000-square foot family-friendly entertainment center with hands-on activities, retail store and world’s largest selection of Crayola products and souvenirs opens fall 2024. Also coming fall 2024, the NERF Action Xperience is a 29,000-square-foot action park with blaster battle zones, sports challenges and an obstacle course for kids and adults.[AM1]

Sevierville – XPERIA: Ocean Journey combines innovative digital technology and immersive storytelling to take you on a journey to explore the ocean and interact with sea creatures – all without getting wet.

Nashville – Nashville Yards is a new 19-acre entertainment mixed-use complex opening in phases throughout 2024 with a concert hall, an upscale urban 12-screen cinema, a curated collection of food, beverages, shopping, and green space.

Monterey – The new White Pines Music Festival at Old Gray Venue May 24 + 25 is fun, family-friendly and will include performances by Craig Morgan, Clay Walker, Nate Smith, Larry Fleet and Ashley Cooke.

Union City – Discovery Park of America offers free admission for children throughout January 2024 and will have unique exhibits all year like Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks, artist showcases, experiences and special events.

Memphis – The newly revitalized Tom Lee Park features a state-of-the-art themed playground, a fitness zone, Sunset Canopy for basketball, yoga and community events, concession stands, meditative walking paths and unrivaled views of the Mighty Mississippi.

NEW HOTELS & PLACES TO STAY

Memphis – The ultra-modern Marriott’s Aloft Hotel set to open downtown uses tech-savvy amenities like robotic bellhops and mobile room keys to provide guests with a seamless stay.

Nashville – Music City has exciting new hotel openings on tap for 2024, including Hilton at BNA Airport, Hyatt Caption Hotel, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo Hilton and The Chloe.

Smithville – Nature meets luxury at Your Glamping Adventure, a unique glamping experience at Five Meadows Farms, tucked away in the mountains overlooking Center Hill Lake.

Belvidere – Nestled across 18 picturesque acres, Neal Creek Retreat is the perfect getaway offering yoga, concerts, outdoor games, family fun and options to explore nearby biking and kayaking options.

Chattanooga – The newly renovated Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo allows visitors to experience a night inside restored train carriages and blends historic and modern elements to offer an inviting and captivating atmosphere

Clinton – Appalachia Ridge, a new camping and glamping resort, will blend luxury and heritage of the region, and be located next door to The Museum of Appalachia.

Tracy City – A unique stay in the South Cumberland Plateau, the Goat Pen is a 4-bedroom and loft hostel, the perfect spot to stay while catching a show at The Caverns or a weekend hiking.

Pigeon Forge – Smoky Mountain beauty meets refined hospitality at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort with 302 spacious rooms and suite, restaurant, lounge, private dining room and shopping outpost.

Pigeon Forge – A boutique hotel and retro paradise, The Wayback Hotel is a one-of-a-kind getaway with a bar, restaurant and Swim Club in a vintage airstream for small bites.

Sevierville – Prepare to get cozy as Wilderness at the Smokies unveils 28 new treehouses and entertainment cabins. The first units are set to be completed in March 2024.

NEW RESTAURANTS, RETAIL & MUSIC VENUES

Memphis – Amelia Gene’s is downtown’s newest fine dining experience with fine wines, craft cocktails, a cheese cart and a globally inspired menu.

Jackson – A new dining option in the Hub City, Littlebird Restaurant & Bar caters to foodies who are vegan, gluten-free, or health-conscious, and offers thoughtfully-crafted cocktails.

Nashville – Fancypants, opening early 2024, will offer an unexpected and playful take on traditional fine dining with a unique grid-style menu of seasonal, farm-driven dishes.

Franklin – The new luxury resort, Southall, has exciting things in the works for 2024, including a late night speakeasy, and an intimate multi-course dining experience at January.

Clarksville – Restaurant and Silo Park will open in spring 2024 at Old Glory Distilling, adding to the experience with menu items featuring on-site made spirits, regular live music, yard games and a massive indoor/outdoor bar and seating area.

Chattanooga – Located in the new Hotel Chalet at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, Elsie’s Daughter is a parlor designed with history in mind and serves up classic cocktails and French-Belgian cuisine with a nod to Appalachia.

Knoxville – Located in Cleo, Knoxville’s newest boutique hotel on Gay Street, the French brasserie Lilou will offer traditional fare along with an extensive wine list and cocktail program.

NEW BARS, BREWERIES, DISTILLERIES, WINERIES & SPIRITS

Nashville – Lower Broadway will see a rise in venues like Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, Eric Church’s Chief’s (with food from James Beard Award-winning pitmaster and BBQ chef Rodney Scott), and venues from Luke Combs and Bon Jovi.

Knoxville – Crafty Bastard Brewery’s third location next to the Baker Creek bike park, biking trails and Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness, offers select brews, and a delicious menu of sliders and wings from their neighbors at 71 South.

Farragut – Tennessee never tasted so good. The Made in Tennessee Drink Trail features local restaurants that highlight a beer or cocktail with an element from Tennessee.

RENOVATED OR REIMAGINED

Memphis – Memphis in May will look a bit different this year. The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will be held at Liberty Park instead of on the riverfront, and the new Tom Lee Park will host a brand-new music festival and barbecue competition in May 2024.

Nashville – Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage features two new audio tours in 2024, to tell the stories of people enslaved at the property, as well as an audio tour specifically designed for young visitors, making their journey through history more engaging.

Franklin – The reimagined Factory at Franklin features a Grand Hall anchored by “The Skylight Bar,” a new home for Studio Tenn called Turner Theatre, a hand-carved and hand-painted carousel, outdoor park-like spaces and new shops, restaurants and attractions.

Knoxville – Built in 1932, the historic Kern’s Bakery building is being reimagined into a food hall bustling with culinary offerings from local chefs, unique goods from independent maker, central bar, rooftop patios and outdoor event lawn for games, music and more.

Chattanooga – Creative Discovery Museum opened multiple new and renovated permanent exhibits this year, including the STEM Zone gallery, Little FarmHouse, Unearthed, and Treehouse Adventure.

Pigeon Forge – The Dolly Parton Experience at Dollywood includes state-of-the-art multimedia exhibits which span her iconic career, showcasing the inspiration for her biggest dreams, the importance of family and Dolly’s signature styles.

ICONIC ANNIVERSARIES

Brownsville – The Tina Turner Museum at West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center marks its 10th anniversary. Learn about the Queen of Rock through memorabilia, costumes, records and even her high school yearbook.

Nashville – The iconic poster creator, Hatch Show Print, one of the oldest letterpress shops in the country, celebrates its 145th anniversary in 2024.

Franklin – 2024 marks the city’s 225th anniversary and 10 years of Franklin’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Franklin also celebrates new additions like the luxury resort Southall Farm & Inn and world-class music venues like FirstBank Amphitheater.

Cleveland – Culture and history are on display at Museum Center at 5ive Points, marking its 25th anniversary with exhibits, special events and more.

Chattanooga – Clumpie’s ice Cream turns 25 in 2024 and will celebrate all year with activations, events and so many scoops of ice cream.

Chattanooga – Celebrate the 95th anniversary of the discovery day of Ruby Falls on Dec. 30, 2023, which kicks off a year-long celebration. Learn the story of the underground waterfall along the cavern trail and ancient cave formations.

Bristol – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, which honors the legendary Bristol Sessions recordings through immersive experiences, celebrates its 10th anniversary.

