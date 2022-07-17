By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

America is once again demanding action on guns and their availability to those murdering our children, families, loved ones and neighbors. It appears that no loss of life is great enough to overcome the money flowing to politicians who have exchanged their oaths of office for campaign contributions.

It is a sad day when we see the funerals before us of those who have been murdered by assault weapons; hear the demand of Americans for change and watch legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate argue about raising the age to 21 for the purchase of such weapons and limiting the kinds of ammunition magazines that can be sold rather than banning the total sale of assault weapons which were designed for wartime combat and not used in a civil society. We hear media praise for extended background checks and waiting periods with additional criteria, but the weapons are still available.

The answer does not rest with arming more people in our schools, churches and public places. The argument about the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms does not extend to home arsenals with guns available to our kids. It is hypocrisy to hold a bartender accountable for selling drinks to a drunk person while allowing a gun dealer and anyone who sells a gun to do so with no accountability.

If countries like Canada and New Zealand can get control of the guns among them because of the loss of life, why can’t America? The answer, once again, is found in greed and fear.

Let’s be clear, racism is the underlying reason for the “arming of America” and its encouragement by White Supremacists. The “Replacement” lie which states that the “browning” of America will replace White people, and the fear that goes with that lie, has led to the idea that guns are the answer for Whites who must fight against being replaced by Black, Brown and other people of color.

While the Congress argues over proposing watered down and less than adequate gun legislation, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering legislation to expand the right to carry arms in states like New York with some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. The solution is an organized “Recall” of every member of the Congress, House, or Senate, that refuses to vote for serious gun control and reform. Each state has some recall provisions. If the American people are really serious about the pain from the needless loss of life sweeping this country, then there are more people who can vote than those who are selling their votes for dollars.

It’s time to get serious America. Guns or no guns. Assault weapons or no assault weapons. Let’s go beyond watching the body count and get involved, wherever we live.