The Links Inc. Hosts Covid Talk With Meharry, Vandy Doctors

By Clint Confehr

NASHVILLE, TN — The Links Inc. chapter here is hosting a virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 vaccines and the African American community.

One of the panelists is Dr. Cherae Farmer-Dixon, dean of the School of Dentistry at Meharry Medical College, who’s explained the pandemic’s effect on the school.

“When the pandemic started, dental services were suspended because of aerosols created by many dental procedures,” Farmer-Dixon said. Meharry ordered an extra oral scavenger. It collects liquids; reduces bacteria; and uses ultraviolet light to kill the infection.

As those and other steps were taken, such as Meharry doctors testing coronavirus vaccines, the college continues its mission to educate the public, this time with The Links Inc.

From 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, the virtual panel discussion is to be live on Facebook at NashvilleTNChapterofLinksIncorporated.

The panel includes:

Dr. Stephanie Bailey, senior associate for public health practice at Meharry, a former director of Nashville’s health board; and,

Dr. Consuelo Hopkins Wilkins, vice president for health equity at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

They’re to discuss: the impact of COVID-19 on the African American community; vaccine development timelines; distribution priorities in Nashville; and vaccine safety.

One impact of COVID-19 on African Americans is how Meharry’s School of Dentistry continued its on the job training and public service.

“Dentistry is one of those professions for which you must have hands-on training,” Farmer-Dixon said. “We have modified our training to support social distancing and limited the number of students we have in our laboratories at any one time.

“We’ve also had to decrease the number of patients we see at any one time,” the dean said. That allows social distancing. Schedules are spread out to allow time for sanitizing between patients. Previously, there were 20 students per session. Now there are no more than 10 in any one clinic at a time, and taller plexiglass barriers were placed between dentist chairs.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) — gown, mask and gloves — have always been part of dental services. Gloves were improved decades ago because of HIV/AIDS. Now, masks are better.

Dental school enrollment wasn’t affected.

“I think the difference is because we are a professional school versus an undergraduate level institution,” Farmer Dixon said.

Meharry had no plan to abandon the live-patient experience for students. Dental school students provide services to those in need.

“Not all of our services are free,” Farmer Dixon said. “Our fees are significantly lower than those at a commercial clinic.”

The pandemic increased patient need, she said. People lost jobs that provided dental insurance. But income reductions can change personal care decisions. When unemployment goes up, dentist appointments go down.

As the pandemic continues, people aren’t going out as much as they did last year. Dental clinics reopened late last spring as the world learned to cope with COVID-19. Meharry’s College of Dentistry continued its public service that’s part of its educational experience for students.

Meharry’s school of dentistry is in one building. Several entrances were modified so there’s only one entrance where CDC-recommended screening is conducted before people go in.

