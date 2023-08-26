By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper

Sixty years ago, the Publisher of this newspaper was one of the 250,000-plus people

who marched on Washington, D.C.. The gathering was not just to “hear” Dr. Martin

Luther King, Jr., but to “join” him in the demand that America make good the “insufficient

fund check” it had given to Black America in particular and all America in general. We

came from across this great nation, some walking, some by train, some by bus, some

by car and some by horse and wagon, to collectively demonstrate our commitment to

the truth that “all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain

unalienable rights, that among these were the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of

happiness”. But none of that was possible without the equality guaranteed by the 13th

and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution.

While the last 60 years have given us many gains including a Black man as President of

the United States, the same forces that opposed us 60 years ago are still present. They

never went away. They just changed clothes. They still kill us under the guise of law

enforcement, executing us under the color of law without trial.

The big difference between 60 years ago and today is that we are not as actively

committed to the idea that Dr. King stated that day when he said “Injustice against

anyone is injustice against all of us”. When I say we are not as committed, I am not

talking about just marching, and the journey that it took so many years ago just to be in

Washington, D.C. on August 26, 1963, because, if we were, with today’s travel

conveniences, airplanes, hotels, credit cards and rental cars, more than 250,000 of us

could easily be in Washington, D.C. this Saturday, August 26, 2023.

I am speaking of the kind of commitment that leads to and includes personal sacrifice

for the good of the collective.

The physical demonstration of our resolve is needed more today than ever before. If we

can’t be there, we can still be about the business of voter registration in preparation for

repelling the Right Wing wave that is coming at us under the guise of support for Donald

Trump. If we can’t march, we can certainly vote and if we can’t see the value of each of

our votes counting, then we either don’t understand the price paid for the vote or we are

just dead to the times and conditions of living in a democracy under siege.

Yes, 60 years later, it is time to stop singing we shall overcome. It is time to overcome

with the actions of planning, voting, getting involved, and supporting everything that a

racist conservative element in this country is rising up against from voting suppression,

the abolition of African Studies and the banning of books, to the rewrite of history

declaring that slavery was beneficial to its victims. As Rev. Sharpton has said, we are

not celebrating the commemoration of a March, but the continuation of this march, even

60 years later. The Struggle Continues and so must we. Let’s find a way to support this

August 26 and find our own personal march for the struggle.