National Museum of African American Music appoints Tuwisha Rogers as VP of Brand and Partnerships

Nashville– The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has hired Tuwisha D. Rogers-Simpson as vice president of Brand and Partnerships. In her new role, Rogers-Simpson will oversee the fostering and continued development of NMAAM relationships within Middle Tennessee and nationally, as well as help the museum work toward its goal of opening this September.

Rogers-Simpson most recently served as vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Urban One, where she oversaw a dedicated team that was responsible for over $15 million in media revenue and partnership management with brands such as Walmart, AT&T, and Prudential.

Rogers-Simpson is also the founder and principal of Wish Factor, an integrated marketing consulting firm, which develops groundbreaking strategy and integrated platforms, including custom content, events, and media placement.

“NMAAM is honored and excited to add someone of Tuwisha’s stature to our growing family,” said NMAAM President and CEO Henry Beecher Hicks, III. “Tuwisha has used innovation and strategic thinking to help companies across the globe expand their reach goals for years, and we’re just ecstatic that she’ll be doing the same for NMAAM.”

In addition to her career in marketing, Rogers-Simpson also serves as a professor for the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN) Academy, instructing women of color to spark change in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from William Paterson University, a Master of Public Administration degree in urban studies from the Kean University, and a New Jersey teaching certification. Her career and community activities have been noted as an honoree and recipient of 2013 The Network Journal Forty Under 40, and more.