THE NEW 2025 REAPPRAISAL PROPERTY VALUES WERE MAILED TODAY DAVIDSON COUNTY PROPERTY OWNERS MAY ALSO VIEW NEW PROPERTY VALUES ONLINE

Call Center to Open to Receive Informal Review Requests

Nashville, TN (April 18, 2025)  The Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite and Staff have released the new 2025 Reappraisal Property Values for Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County. Since the last Reappraisal was conducted in 2021, Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County continues to experience exponential growth in the real estate market,” says Assessor Wilhoite. As of 1/1/2025, the final county-wide median value increase is 45%.

To prepare property owners for the receipt of their new 2025 Reappraisal Values, the Office of the Assessor of Property has conducted dozens of outreach presentations in March and April. The presentations were conducted to give an overview of the Reappraisal process and empower property owners of their rights to appeal. While the Office of the Assessor of Property does not set the tax rate that helps to determine how much a property owner pays in taxes, the data provided to the State of Tennessee helps to determine the Certified Tax Rate that is used to prevent the county from incurring a windfall in revenue on existing construction because of the reappraisal.

The Assessor of Property’s Office also today released a “Heat Map” showing the median appraised percent increase to range from 38% to 54% within the council districts. Each council percentage represents a composite of all properties including all new and existing construction in both commercial and residential.

Notices were mailed today, Friday, April 18, 2025. In addition to notifying property owners of the change in the value of their property, the notices will inform them how to appeal the new values if the property owner disagrees.

Assessor Wilhoite says, “This year, property owners are being given more time to appeal.” Wilhoite goes on to say, “With more time to appeal, it’s very important for property owners to know they can request a review of their valuation if they feel that the value of their property should be adjusted.” The best method to appeal is to complete an online review at www.padctn.org. Property owners can also call (615) 862-6059 beginning Monday, April 21, 2025. A member of our appraisal staff will assist you with filing your Informal Review. The deadline to request an informal review is May 9, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Property owners will be notified of the review findings no later than June 6, 2025.

If the property owner wishes to appeal the Informal Review decision, he or she may schedule a formal appeal to be conducted with an independent hearing officer or the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization by calling (615) 862-6059 beginning May 12, 2025. The deadline to schedule a Formal Appeal is June 27, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Property owners who fail to file an appeal by the deadline may lose their right to appeal for the 2025 tax year.

For more information on the Reappraisal process, to check the new value, or to review data on your property currently on file with the Assessor of Property’s Office, visit our website at www.padctn.org.

The Office of the Assessor of Property Mission Statement

To accurately identify, list, appraise, and classify all taxable properties to achieve fair and equitable values for the preparation and completion of the annual assessment roll in a timely manner, while educating property owners of the appraisal process and their options to appeal, as well as learn of available assistance programs.