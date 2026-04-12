The Tennessee Department of Transportation Names Firm to Lead Smart Freight Corridor Pilot Between Memphis and Blue Oval City

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) today announced the selection of Cavnue, LLC as its private-sector partner for the Memphis/West Tennessee Smart Freight Corridor Pilot, a major initiative aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion, and advancing freight technology along I‑40 between Memphis and Blue Oval City.

The multi‑year pilot will evaluate Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) freight technologies in real‑world operating conditions, giving TDOT the data and insights needed to shape long‑term freight modernization strategies for Tennessee.

This project is TDOT’s first dedicated smart freight initiative, allowing the department to partner with Cavnue to test smart freight technologies in real‑world conditions while the state maintains control of the roadway, data, and future decisions.

In the coming months, the firm will begin project planning and design work under TDOT oversight. Upon TDOT approval, the project will advance to temporary on‑road testing, followed by a final evaluation to inform future freight and infrastructure decisions.

Under this Initiative, the firm will lead the following project work:

· Conducting detailed corridor and infrastructure analysis

· Developing the pilot’s concept of operations and design

· Installing temporary roadside and vehicle-based technologies

· Collecting and analyzing real-time freight and traffic data

· Evaluating system performance, safety impacts, and operational benefits

· Stakeholder engagement

The I‑40 corridor serves one of Tennessee’s busiest and most economically vital freight routes. With rapid industrial growth in West Tennessee, including major investments in and around Blue Oval City, freight volumes are expected to continue to increase in the coming years. The Smart Freight Corridor Pilot will help TDOT better understand how emerging freight technologies can:

· Improve safety and reduce congestion

· Support connected freight applications across multiple fleets

· Enhance incident response and system efficiency

· Inform long‑term planning and statewide freight modernization strategies

The pilot is expected to run through 2028, including planning, design, installation, testing, and up to one year of performance evaluation.

“Tennessee continues to lead the nation in building an innovative and efficient transportation network,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This pilot strengthens one of our most important freight corridors and supports continued economic development in West Tennessee. By embracing new technology, we’re ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of Tennesseans and the industries that drive our economy.”

Leaders noted that adopting emerging technologies is essential for strengthening Tennessee’s freight corridors and positioning the state for advancements in autonomous and connected freight systems that improve safety, mobility, and reliability.

“This pilot represents a forward-looking investment in Tennessee’s freight network and an important step toward preparing our infrastructure for the next generation of freight mobility,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid. P.E.

As this project advances into planning and design, TDOT will share additional updates.