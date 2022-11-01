Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–242 students from 63 higher education institutions in 16 countries have been named University Innovation Fellows.

The University Innovation Fellows program empowers students to become agents of change at their schools. Fellows work to ensure that all students gain the attitudes, skills and knowledge required to navigate a complex world and build the future.

These student leaders from schools around the globe create opportunities to help their peers build the creative confidence, agency, and entrepreneurial mindset needed to address global challenges. Fellows create student innovation spaces, start entrepreneurship organizations, facilitate experiential workshops, work with faculty and administrators to develop new courses, and much more. They serve as advocates for lasting institutional change with academic leaders, lending the much-needed student voice to the conversations about the future of higher education.

The program is run by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school). With the addition of the new Fellows, the program has trained more than 2,800 students since its creation.

“Higher education needs student leaders involved in shaping the experience of teaching and learning,” said Humera Fasihuddin, co-director of the University Innovation Fellows program. “This group of 177 join the 65 Fellows who were launched last month as part of an early training pilot that began over the summer.”

“The new Fellows are designing experiences that help all students learn skills and mindsets necessary to navigate these uncertain times and to shape the future they want to see,” said Leticia Britos Cavagnaro, co-director of the University Innovation Fellows program. “They are giving back to their school communities, and at the same time, they’re learning strategies that will help them serve as leaders in their careers after graduation.”

The new Fellows join the program from the following schools:

Aditya College of Engineering

Aditya College of Engineering and Technology

Aditya Engineering College

Bogazici University

Bowie State University

Catholic University of Uruguay

Central Michigan University

Elizabeth City State University

Elon University

Erasmus University Rotterdam

FH Salzburg (Salzburg University of Applied Sciences)

Fisk University

Fordham University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Grand Valley State University

Hamburg University of Technology

Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis

Iona College

Istanbul Technical University

Jackson State University

James Madison University

Johnson Smith University

Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Koç University

Lingnan University

Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania

Macquarie University

Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science

Marshall University

Menlo College

Michigan Technological University

Middle East Technical University

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Morgan State University

National Institute of Development Administration

North Dakota State University

Oakwood University

Ohio University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Prasad Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology

Shaw University

Sophia University

South Plains College

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Augustine’s University

Swarthmore College

Tennessee State University

Tohoku University

Universidad Católica del Uruguay, Salto-Punta del Este

Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología

Universidad de los Andes, Chile

Universidad de Montevideo

Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas

University of Cincinnati

University of North Florida

University of Puerto Rico at Bayamon

University of Twente

Utah Valley University

UTEC

V R Siddhartha Engineering College

Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering

Virginia Tech

Fellows are nominated by faculty and administrators as individuals or teams of students and selected through an application process each year. Following acceptance into the program, students participate in a 6-week online training experience. During training, Fellows learn to analyze their campus ecosystems and identify opportunities for change related to innovation, entrepreneurship, design thinking, and creativity. They work to understand the needs of peers across disciplines and the perspectives of faculty and administrators. They apply this new knowledge and perspective to design new educational opportunities for their peers. After training, Fellows implement the projects they crafted. They continue to serve as change agents and leaders at their schools and beyond.

Faculty and administrators who guide Fellows, known as Faculty Champions, also have the ability to engage in a community of Faculty Innovation Fellows. This cohort-based program is a two-year experience that helps educators work to identify and design their own projects to make a difference at their schools. Led by a team of veteran Faculty Champions, candidates are part of a community of practice, collaborating with other faculty and staff from around the world to learn new change strategies.

About the University Innovation Fellows program:

