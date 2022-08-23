NASHVILLE, Tenn (TN Tribune)- Following a joint meeting of its Executive Board and Committee on Political Education (COPE) held last week, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council is announcing its updated list of endorsed candidates ahead of the November 8th General Election.

“We congratulate all of our previously-endorsed candidates on their victories earlier this month and welcome the newest additions to our list of labor-supporters whose voices are badly needed at the State Capitol,” said TN AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus. “Tennesseans are tired of being represented by wealthy politicians who couldn’t care less about their needs and are hungry for new leadership. Working families now have many important decisions to make this fall. Whether it’s electing candidates who will best represent our interests at all levels of government or keeping Tennessee’s harmful “Right to Work” law out of the state constitution by voting against Amendment 1, our members are ready to send a clear message to corporate special interest groups and big business: keep your misguided agenda out of our state.”

Candidates whose names are listed in bold are new additions to the list following the earlier announcement of endorsed candidates for the Primary Election. The body also took positions on the four proposed constitutional amendments, which will be on the ballot in November.

Governor: Dr. Jason B. Martin

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2: Mark Harmon

U.S. House of Representatives, District 5: Heidi Campbell

U.S. House of Representatives, District 7: Odessa Kelly

U.S. House of Representatives, District 9: Steve Cohen

State Senate, District 3: Kate Craig

State Senate, District 9: Sara Thompson

State Senate, District 13: Kelly Northcutt

State Senate, District 19: Charlane Oliver

State Senate, District 21: Jeff Yarbro

State Senate, District 29: Raumesh Akbari

State Senate, District 31: Ruby Powell-Dennis

State Senate, District 33: London Lamar

State House of Representatives, District 15: Sam McKenzie

State House of Representatives, District 25: Anne Ferrell Quillen

State House of Representatives, District 28: Yusuf Hakeem

State House of Representatives, District 41: John Mark Windle

State House of Representatives, District 43: Cheryl Womack Uselton

State House of Representatives, District 48: Matt Ferry

State House of Representatives, District 50: Bo Mitchell

State House of Representatives, District 51: Bill Beck

State House of Representatives, District 52: Justin Jones

State House of Representatives, District 53: Jason Powell

State House of Representatives, District 54: Vincent Dixie

State House of Representatives, District 55: John Ray Clemmons

State House of Representatives, District 56: Bob Freeman

State House of Representatives, District 58: Harold Love, Jr.

State House of Representatives, District 59: Caleb Hemmer

State House of Representatives, District 60: Darren Jernigan

State House of Representatives, District 67: Ronnie Glynn

State House of Representatives, District 80: Johnny Shaw

State House of Representatives, District 84: Joe Towns, Jr.

State House of Representatives, District 85: Jesse Chism

State House of Representatives, District 86: Barbara Cooper

State House of Representatives, District 87: Karen Camper

State House of Representatives, District 88: Larry Miller

State House of Representatives, District 90: Gloria Johnson

State House of Representatives, District 91: Torrey Harris

State House of Representatives, District 93: G.A. Hardaway

State House of Representatives, District 96: Dwayne Thompson

State House of Representatives. District 98: Antonio Parkinson

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1: Oppose

Amendment 2: Oppose

Amendment 3: Support

Amendment 4: Support