TN Governor Bill Lee and Republicans Join Trump Boat Parade Without Masks

NASHVILLE, TN–A photo circulating on social media this weekend reportedly shows a mask-less Governor Bill Lee celebrating with Tennessee republications during a Trump boat parade.

The photo posted to social media platform Reddit on Saturday identifies Lee with republicans Bill Hagerty, Scott DesJarlais and Janice Bowling at the Trump Boat Parade at Tims Ford Lake.

The official website of the Tennessee Republican Party promoted the Tim Ford for Trump Boat Parade scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12th at Tims Ford Lake in Winchester, Tenn.

In the photo, Lee is wearing a Tennessee for Trump 2020 shirt. No one in the photo is wearing masks or observing social distancing guidelines.