Total Health Medical and Dental Offers Drive-Up Vaccinations and Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

By Cynthia Anderson

Total Health Medical and Dental in Antioch is offering curbside vaccinations this Saturday, Oct. 31st during Halloween. Parents are encouraged to bring children in costumes for candy and free diapers between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The flu vaccine will be available to adults and children.

Total Health Pediatrician Dr. Xylina Bean said she’s seeing a decrease in the number of parents getting their children vaccinated this year which she attributes to concerns over COVID-19.

The goal of the event is to allow parents to feel comfortable getting their children’s vaccinations, which in most cases can be done while the family remains in the car.

“Vaccines’ contribution to decreasing disease in children is undeniable,” Dr. Bean said. “However, with the pandemic we have seen as much as a 60 percent drop in childhood immunizations especially for school age children.”

Dr. Bean said the event on Saturday is an opportunity to partner with a community based organization, Diaper Connections, to provide an incentive to get families to come out and take advantage of a safe “curbside” event to give critical childhood immunizations and flu vaccine for both children and adults.

Total Health is located at 5352 Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch. The event will take place in the parking lot outside of the building.

Volunteers from the Salt Wagon Clinic and Meharry Medical College will assist with the event.