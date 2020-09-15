TPAC Virtual Event Offers Access to John Lewis Film

TPAC patrons can now unlock access to John Lewis: Good Trouble directly from Magnolia Pictures and then take part in a live virtual conversation about Rep. Lewis’ remarkable legacy on September 21 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

This special rental includes access to Rep. Lewis’ interview with Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death and a one-hour panel discussion, recorded in July, between the documentary’s director, Dawn Porter, and two of Rep. Lewis’ fellow original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton.

The $12 rental fee includes a $5 donation to Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

In addition to watching the film, register for a live, interactive online discussion about Rep. Lewis with Porter; Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka; Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project; and Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who worked to establish the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. US Senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker, will provide opening remarks.

RENT TO UNLOCK THE FILM

REGISTER FOR THE FREE PANEL ON SEPT. 21