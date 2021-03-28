Tranquility in the Thick of Winter WIsconsin Woods

January 2016

Wisconsin Dells, located in southern Wisconsin along the Wisconsin River, has been a long-time destination for vacationers, known for its natural beauty and its man-made attractions. According to the local visitors’ bureau, the Dells is known as “The Waterpark Capitol of the World,” and it’s a well earned description with plenty of options for the whole family. I discovered on my recent visit that not only is it the perfect destination for kids and teens, but also for adults seeking some unique relaxation. From exciting attractions to peaceful rejuvenation, Wisconsin Dells is a perfect travel option for the Nashville vacationer.

Relaxation in the Dells

The mark of a destination spa is its menu of diverse services along with its fusion of outdoor elements. The ideal spa offers transcendental immersion with the natural surroundings, allowing only the present to occupy the mind.

I discovered a haven of rest nestled within the thick woods at Sundara Inn & Spa. It is a divine destination where stressors are silenced by the tranquil ambiance of the resort, assisted by the adults-only environment and the electronics-free common areas. Located in popular vacation spot, Wisconsin Dells, Sundara, Sanskrit for “beautiful,” is the perfect place for detoxification of mind, body and spirit as guests effortlessly achieve inner peace and balance.

Sundara offers many of the usual spa services, but what I found distinctive about this spa experience was the proprietary Purifying Bath Ritual, a five-step self-guided treatment utilizing rain showers, a steam room and hot and cold pools. I was given a small container of Sundara Sandstone exfoliator to use in the Rainfall shower. After I scrubbed the exfolatier and rinsed off in the shower, I headed to the steam room, which had aromas of rose and sandalwood. After a detox in the steam room, I was ready to go for the next steps of the ritual, which did require some mental preparation. I first relaxed in the oil infused hot pool and then stepped out and took a brave dip into the 50 degree plunge pool. It was literally seconds in the shivering cold tub but knowing it was part of the essential process, I went for it. I then quickly stepped back into the warmth of the hot tub. I repeated this four times holding onto the knowledge that it was benefitting my circulation and the lymphatic system.

After the tub soaks, I put on the thick robe and sat in the Relaxation lounge, which had a wall of facing the outdoor hot tub, fire pit and pool. Sitting in silence brings unspeakable peace, which opens the mind to creativity of thought. As I embraced the stillness, I felt light and airy. It was the perfect preparation for the Sundara Signature Massagewhich I was about to receive. I was received by a massesuse who led me back to the private room. She gave me four Aromatherapy oils to choose from, asked about any special requests and and amount of pressure to be applied. I added on the Warm Oil Scalp Massage where I had a warm blend of coconut and sesame oil massaged into my scalp. It was heavenly.

I went out to the hot tub after the Signature Massage and the peaceful vibe continued in yet another setting. The steam from the tub created an aura of mystique and calm as it dissipated into the pink winter clouds. It was the perfect backdrop against the bold pine silhouettes. I found the spa to be a magical place, offering a cozy warmth on a harsh winter’s night in the Midwestern woods.

Fun for the Whole Family

Just minutes from the Sundara Inn & Spa, vacationers can slide into the New Year with some family fun at The Wilderness Resort, a massive playground with a cozy north woods theme throughout the property. With an array of thrilling water attractions to choose from, I can personally attest to the fact that all ages will be entertained.

The latest addition is the Slideboarding ride, one of five in the country. This high tech slide resembles a surfboard, offering riders a combination water slide-video gaming experience. Players rush down the water slide, using the buttons on the slideboard’s handles to match the lights they pass under as they ride. Scores are kept based on the rider’s accuracy and players can compete with other gamers at the park. Players can even download a free app to track their rankings and progress as they unlock more challenging levels. This cleverly designed attraction adds the thrill of competition to the adrenaline rush of the water slide.

Another new interactive attraction to be experienced at Wilderness Lodge is the trendy Room Escapes game. Participants ages 12 and over can use their teamwork, detective, and strategy skills to solve a mystery and help their group escape a locked room.

Wilderness lodge offers excellent accommodations of course, but the water parks and other activities like golf, zip lines, go karts, and wagon rides can all be enjoyed whether you choose to stay at the lodge or not.