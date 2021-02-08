Tribune Editorial: Democrats Need to Unite on Minimum Wage Increase

By Rosetta Miller Perry

An early battle that will determine just how serious the Democratic Party is about improving a lot of working-class Americans is brewing over the minimum wage. The Biden/Harris administration wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of the President’s overall $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.

It’s being supported by progressive leadership in both the House and Senate. As would be expected, there’s opposition from the Republican Party, still in the throes of demagogue Donald Trump, and determined to do mostly nothing under a strategy of sabotaging Biden’s plans to jump-start the economy.

But what wasn’t expected is opposition from fellow Democrats. These actions are what made it so difficult for President Obama to do anything during his first term, despite having both the House and Senate in Democratic control. There were always a handful of so-called “Blue Dog” Democrats (Congress Jim Cooper) ready to act like Republicans at critical times. With the Senate now split 50-50, Vice President Harris can cast tie-breaking votes.

However that doesn’t mean anything if the Democrats aren’t united in their support of various measures, and it seems Republicans are counting on some Democrats to side with them in opposing a minimum wage raise. Democrats passed a budget resolution last week that paves the way for them to craft a coronavirus relief bill without GOP support by sidestepping the 60-vote legislative filibuster. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has touted the resolution as the vehicle for boosting the federal minimum wage.