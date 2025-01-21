Trump launches sweeping border crackdown, mass deportation push

Migrants waiting in Ciudad Juarez scrambled to find short-term rentals, buy bus tickets and call family members back home.

Daynna del Valle, a 40-year-old Venezuelan, spent eight months in Mexico waiting for an appointment that would have arrived on Tuesday. In that time, she worked at a nail salon but earned so little that she barely managed to send any money back to her mother in Colombia, a cancer survivor who needed medical treatment for her blood pressure.

“I’m lost,” she said. “I don’t know what to do, where to go.”

Denia Mendez, a Honduran sitting in the courtyard of a migrant shelter in Piedras Negras – a Mexican city across from Eagle Pass, Texas – opened her email inbox 30 minutes after Trump became president. She stared at an email for several minutes, reading it over and over, before her eyes welled up.

“They canceled my appointment,” she said. Several other migrants, who just minutes ago were laughing as they fed potato chips to pigeons, huddled around her phone, their faces suddenly grave.

Mendez’s 15-year-old daughter Sofia kept trying to get into the CBP One app.

“They’re not going to let you into the app, baby,” her mother told her softly.

BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP TARGETED

In his order focused on so-called “birthright citizenship Trump will challenge U.S. citizenship for children born to parents in the U.S. illegally, an incoming Trump official said earlier in the day. The text of the order was not immediately available. The right stems from an amendment to the U.S. Constitution and any move to restrict it will almost certainly trigger legal challenges.

Trump’s order dealing with U.S. refugee resettlement will suspend the program for at least four months and will order a review of security to see if travelers from certain nations should be subject to a travel ban, the official said.

Trump said in his address that he would reinstate his first-term “remain in Mexico” program, which forced non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for the outcome of the U.S. cases. Biden ended the program in 2021, saying migrants were stuck waiting in squalid conditions.

“All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said.

Mexico’s presidency, foreign ministry, and economy ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump’s plans. In a regular press conference on Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called for calm and insisted her government had to see the details of Trump’s actions before responding.

