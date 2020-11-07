Trump Refuses to Concede

President Donald Trump is refusing to concede after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Trump in a statement Saturday accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” after dozens of news outlets projected the former vice president to have won the election.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement disseminated to news outlets.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested contests headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the statement continued.

The Trump campaign is trying to undercut the integrity of mail-in voting with litigation in multiple states against mail-in ballots. The president is falsely arguing that vote by mail leads to widespread voter fraud.

Biden surpassed 270 electoral votes by flipping the battleground state of Pennsylvania Friday morning.