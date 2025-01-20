Trump Taps Former Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn for Deputy Secretary of Education Role

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Penny Schwinn, the former Tennessee Education Commissioner, to take on the role of Deputy Secretary of Education in his upcoming administration. The decision has raised some eyebrows among staunch conservatives in Tennessee.

Trump shared the announcement on Truth Social late Friday night, initially referring to Schwinn as “Peggy” due to a typo, which was corrected by Saturday morning.

“Penny has a proven track record of achieving positive outcomes for children and families,” Trump stated. “As a former teacher, she went on to become the founding principal of a charter school, driven by her belief in School Choice. She is dedicated to helping the next generation achieve the American Dream by restoring control of education to the states.”

If confirmed, Schwinn would serve directly under Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon.

Schwinn announced her resignation as Tennessee Education Commissioner in 2023. Since her departure, she has served as vice president for K-12 education at the University of Florida.